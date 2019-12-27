|
|
Cunningham, Gloria A.
(nee Spicer) Wed., Dec. 25, 2019. Dearest mother of Brian (Denise), Dawn, Kevin Cunningham; dear grandma of Bob (Heather), Colin (Aimee), Dylan (Lindsay), Trevor (Candace) and Nicholas; great-grandma of Skylar, Abby, Reid and Hannah; dear sister of Earl and the late Donald Spicer; aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, December 28, 11:00 a.m. until service at 2:00 p.m. Concludes at funeral home.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019