Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Gloria A. Cunningham Obituary

Cunningham, Gloria A.

(nee Spicer) Wed., Dec. 25, 2019. Dearest mother of Brian (Denise), Dawn, Kevin Cunningham; dear grandma of Bob (Heather), Colin (Aimee), Dylan (Lindsay), Trevor (Candace) and Nicholas; great-grandma of Skylar, Abby, Reid and Hannah; dear sister of Earl and the late Donald Spicer; aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, December 28, 11:00 a.m. until service at 2:00 p.m. Concludes at funeral home.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019
