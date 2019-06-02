Winter, Gloria A. (nee Kesselring), passed away on May 29, 2019. Beloved wife of George Pete Winter, Jr. (late) for 70 years; dear daughter of the late William and Alma Kesselring; dear sister of the late William Kesselring, Irving Kesselring, Raymond Kesselring and Charlotte Spurgin; dear mother of Michael G. (late), James W. (Sandra), Thomas W. (Jan), and George R. (Diane) Winter; dear grandmother of 9; great-grandmother of 10. Gloria Kesselring was born on July 8, 1926. Gloria grew up along Gravois Road in Affton, Missouri. During her youth, she was very active in the Job's Daughters, always noting how this experience was instrumental into her development into a young woman. She married George Pete Winter, Jr. after he returned from serving in the Navy in World War II. They were married over 70 years when Pete passed away in 2017. Gloria joined Pete, his brother Bob, and Bob's wife Wanda in starting Winter Brothers Material Company in 1946. Pete and Gloria had four sons; Michael, James, Thomas and George somehow surviving their formative years. Gloria loved being around children, having nine grandchildren and ten greatgrandchildren. Gloria enjoyed golf and her many friends at Sunset Country Club for over 50 years. Gloria and Pete were longtime members of St. Lucas UCC in Sunset Hills. They spent most winters in their homes in Naples, Florida and Tubac, Arizona, enjoying frequent visits from family and friends. Gloria accompanied Pete on most of his bird-watching expeditions throughout the world, always working on her one great passion - needlepointing. She loved to cook. Her children and grandchildren will always cherish the memory of her famous Monday night dinners where Gloria cooked for the family that gathered each week. Gloria was a kind and thoughtful person, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, suggested donations may be made to: St. Lucas UCC on Denny Road or Breast Cancer Research. Service: Visitation will be held at St. Lucas UCC on Denny Road, Saturday, June 8, 2019, 10 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements under the direction of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel. \ Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary