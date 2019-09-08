Humphreys, Gloria Alma

(nee Duraski) age 88, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Beloved mother of Debbie (Barry) Koenemann and Jack (Robin) Humphreys; dear grandmother of Elizabeth (Erike) House; dear great-grandmother of Parker House and Dane Humphreys; dear sister of Robert (Evelyn) Duraski and Arthur J, Duraski; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Service Saturday, September 14, 11:00 a.m. at Bellerive Country Club, 12925 Ladue Rd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141 with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Toys for Tots, 10810 Lambert International Blvd., Bridgeton, MO 63044 or , 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132.

