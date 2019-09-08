Gloria Alma Humphreys (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Bellerive Country Club
12925 Ladue Rd.
Creve Coeur, MO
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Bellerive Country Club
12925 Ladue Rd.
Creve Coeur, MO
Obituary
Humphreys, Gloria Alma

(nee Duraski) age 88, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Beloved mother of Debbie (Barry) Koenemann and Jack (Robin) Humphreys; dear grandmother of Elizabeth (Erike) House; dear great-grandmother of Parker House and Dane Humphreys; dear sister of Robert (Evelyn) Duraski and Arthur J, Duraski; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Service Saturday, September 14, 11:00 a.m. at Bellerive Country Club, 12925 Ladue Rd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141 with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Toys for Tots, 10810 Lambert International Blvd., Bridgeton, MO 63044 or , 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.