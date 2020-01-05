Flaherty, Gloria

passed away peacefully at home on December 21, 2019. She was 89 years old. She was born in St. Louis Missouri on August 30, 1930. She was predeceased by husband James Flaherty and brother Larry Simon. Lovingly remembered by daughter Martha Schulenberg, grandchildren Christopher James and Alexander

Troy Schulenberg, sister Celeste Dement, brother-in-law Robert Flaherty and several nieces and nephews. Close friends Diane, Samantha and Mitchel Kulage.

Services: Memorial service will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at St. Louis Cremation. St. Louis Cremation is located at 2135 Chouteau Ave., St. Louis Missouri 63103. The Memorial will be held from 12-3.

Gloria's final wish was to donate her body to science.