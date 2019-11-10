Gloria Gale Gelber

Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery
9125 Ladue Road
Obituary
Gelber, Gloria Gale

November 7, 2019 beloved wife of the late Benjamin Gelber; dear mother and mother-in-law of Jeffrey Gelber (Barbara), Rick Gelber (Cindy) and Vicki Mahon (Robert); dear grandmother of Megan Perry (Taylor), Katelyn Meyer (Kyle), Mattison Gelber and Parker Gelber, Sydney George, Shelby Swartz (Kyle) and Spencer George; dear great-grandmother of Lyric Perry, Juliette, Charlie and Florence Meyer; dear sister of Audrey Cohen, Bonnie Cohn and the late Glen Gale; dear sister-in-law of Morty Gelber; our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Graveside service Monday, November 11th, 1:00 PM at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Memorial contributions preferred to the Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind Ave, 63110 or Stray Rescue, 2320 Pine Street, 63103. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
