1/
Gloria J. Axe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Axe, Gloria J.

(nee Grajek), of O'Fallon, MO, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of the late Derrick Axe; cherished daughter of the late Domanic "Red" and Mary Grajek; devoted mother of Kevin (Cathy) Axe; loving grandmother of Autumn Axe; dear sister of Stanley Grajek, Theresa "Tootie" Hartwick and the late Michael Grajek; treasured aunt of the late Hank Hartwick and several nieces and nephews.

Gloria was a member of the neighborhood card club for many years. She loved to shop and travel, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Gloria was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Memorials may be made in Gloria's name to American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, from 4:00-7:00 pm at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Graveside Service Thursday, July 16, 10:00am at St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit Baue.com for more information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Charles Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 946-7811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved