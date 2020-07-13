Axe, Gloria J.

(nee Grajek), of O'Fallon, MO, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of the late Derrick Axe; cherished daughter of the late Domanic "Red" and Mary Grajek; devoted mother of Kevin (Cathy) Axe; loving grandmother of Autumn Axe; dear sister of Stanley Grajek, Theresa "Tootie" Hartwick and the late Michael Grajek; treasured aunt of the late Hank Hartwick and several nieces and nephews.

Gloria was a member of the neighborhood card club for many years. She loved to shop and travel, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Gloria was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Memorials may be made in Gloria's name to American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, from 4:00-7:00 pm at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Graveside Service Thursday, July 16, 10:00am at St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit Baue.com for more information.