Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
8707 West Main Street
Belleville, MO
View Map
Gloria J. Halim

Halim, Gloria J. (nee Hatzl), Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Halim for 53 years; loving mother of Robert J. Halim, Donna (Ronald) Rohr and Anne (Bill) Sandkam; cherished grandmother of Billy and Chad Sandkam; dear sister of Robert (Sharlene) Hatzl; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, February 8 from 4-9 p.m. Funeral Mass Saturday, February 9, 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 8707 West Main Street, Belleville, IL 62223. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery (Belleville, IL). Contributions in Gloria's memory may be made to the or the appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019
