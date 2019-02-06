|
Halim, Gloria J. (nee Hatzl), Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Halim for 53 years; loving mother of Robert J. Halim, Donna (Ronald) Rohr and Anne (Bill) Sandkam; cherished grandmother of Billy and Chad Sandkam; dear sister of Robert (Sharlene) Hatzl; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, February 8 from 4-9 p.m. Funeral Mass Saturday, February 9, 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 8707 West Main Street, Belleville, IL 62223. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery (Belleville, IL). Contributions in Gloria's memory may be made to the or the appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019