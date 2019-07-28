Hartman, Gloria J. (nee Tasch), age 78, of St. Louis, passed away July 17, 2019, at de Greeff Hospice House. She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Hartman and a son Scott Hartman. She is survived by nieces and nephews, special friends Paul and Debra McGrath, her church family at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Carondelet, her retired co-workers from Travelers Protective Association and the ladies from her social events. Gloria was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend and a mentor to countless others. She was active in her church, serving on the Vestry, holding the positions of Senior Warden and most recently treasurer. She also was an avid bowler, card and bingo player. Services: A memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 3, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 6518 Michigan Ave., St. Louis, Mo. 63111. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Missouri Kidney Foundation, School of Medicine, AP Green Building Suite 111, 201 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, Mo. 65211. Condolences may be offered at www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019