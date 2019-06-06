|
Hercules, Gl\oria J. (nee Mathews) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Jerome Jerry Hercules; dear mother of Peggy Lennemann, Teresa Dierberg, Sally Hercules, Joseph C. Hercules and Nicholas (Christina) Hercules; dear grandmother of Daniel Dierberg, Stephanie and Tyler Lennemann, Amanda, Joseph and Jerry Hercules, Samantha Whitmore, Finley and Maclain Hercules; dear great-grandmother of Sydney and Sophia Dierberg, Kian and Fiona Lennemann, Anna Hoffman, Riddick James, Tripton Hercules and Kennedi Whitmore; our dear relative and friend. Services: Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church (Arnold) Saturday, June 8 at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Patrick Center appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 6, 2019