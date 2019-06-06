St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Hercules, Gl\oria J. (nee Mathews) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Jerome Jerry Hercules; dear mother of Peggy Lennemann, Teresa Dierberg, Sally Hercules, Joseph C. Hercules and Nicholas (Christina) Hercules; dear grandmother of Daniel Dierberg, Stephanie and Tyler Lennemann, Amanda, Joseph and Jerry Hercules, Samantha Whitmore, Finley and Maclain Hercules; dear great-grandmother of Sydney and Sophia Dierberg, Kian and Fiona Lennemann, Anna Hoffman, Riddick James, Tripton Hercules and Kennedi Whitmore; our dear relative and friend. Services: Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church (Arnold) Saturday, June 8 at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Patrick Center appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 6, 2019
