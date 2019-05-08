Johnson,Gloria Lee (nee Hudson) of Saint Charles, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Wilfred Lee Johnson; cherished daughter of the late James Ira and Mary Leona Hudson; devoted mother of Karen Johnson, James Johnson, Debra Spickler, Michael (Barbara) Johnson, Matthew (Mary) Johnson, and the late Scott (Dawn Divinny-Johnson) Johnson; loving grandmother of Lori (Pat) Johnson-Fielding, Lisa (Cory) Lasica, Jennifer McGuire, Brittany Bryant, Blake Divinny, Brandon (Taylor Glenn) Divinny, and Jennifer Johnson; treasured great-grandmother of Blake Johnson, Sadie Fielding, Olivia Lasica, Kendrick (Tiffany) Burroughs, Alaina McGuire, Leah McGuire, and James Divinny; dear great-great-grandmother of Anessah Johnson and Louis Burroughs. Gloria is also preceded in death by her sister, Betty Preuss. Gloria loved animals, and especially enjoyed Christmas. She also loved to cook and bake cookies for her family. Gloria was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Memorials may be made in Gloria's name to , or to Stray Rescue. Services: Vis. Thurs., 5/9, 4 - 6 p.m., Svc. to follow, 6 p.m., Baue, 311 Wood St., O'Fallon, MO. Visit Baue.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 8, 2019