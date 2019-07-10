|
|
Low, Gloria passed away on July 6, 2019 at the age of 92. Daughter of the late Louis and Ester Schaeffer. Sister of the late Dorothy Piloski, late Glennon Schaeffer, and late Loraine Zuras. Loving wife of the late Richard Low. Gloria is survived by daughter; Adrienne (Michael) Everding and son; Jeffrey (Robyn) Low. grandson; Nicholas Low Everding, granddaughters; Amber (Kyle) Renken, and Amanda Ellis. Great-granddaughter; Lucy Renken. She will always be remembered for being and outstanding daughter and sister. Loving wife, mother, and grandmother and great-grandmother. Exceptional cook, golfer, avid reader, painter, and friend. We will hold you in our hearts until we meet again. Services: Funeral service at St. Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont Drive, Ballwin, Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 10, 2019