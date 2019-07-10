St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
For more information about
Gloria Low
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Low
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Low

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Low Obituary
Low, Gloria passed away on July 6, 2019 at the age of 92. Daughter of the late Louis and Ester Schaeffer. Sister of the late Dorothy Piloski, late Glennon Schaeffer, and late Loraine Zuras. Loving wife of the late Richard Low. Gloria is survived by daughter; Adrienne (Michael) Everding and son; Jeffrey (Robyn) Low. grandson; Nicholas Low Everding, granddaughters; Amber (Kyle) Renken, and Amanda Ellis. Great-granddaughter; Lucy Renken. She will always be remembered for being and outstanding daughter and sister. Loving wife, mother, and grandmother and great-grandmother. Exceptional cook, golfer, avid reader, painter, and friend. We will hold you in our hearts until we meet again. Services: Funeral service at St. Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont Drive, Ballwin, Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information