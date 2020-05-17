Ward, Gloria M. (nee Jones) Entered into rest on Tuesday May 12, 2020. Loving mother to Renae A. (Luis) Aguilar and the late Charles Ray Lynch; loving grandma to Tricia (Jamie) Emrich, Joanie (Tracey) Schick and Ramon Aguilar; beloved great-grandmother of Kody (Megan) Emrich, Braden Emrich, Lilly Downey, Trinity Maxfield, Macie Maxfield and Leo Schick; dear sister of Martha Deering, Linda Montgomery and Jeannie Keaton; our dear aunt, great aunt and friend. Services: A memorial celebration will be held at a later date . A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.