Gloria M. Ward
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ward, Gloria M. (nee Jones) Entered into rest on Tuesday May 12, 2020. Loving mother to Renae A. (Luis) Aguilar and the late Charles Ray Lynch; loving grandma to Tricia (Jamie) Emrich, Joanie (Tracey) Schick and Ramon Aguilar; beloved great-grandmother of Kody (Megan) Emrich, Braden Emrich, Lilly Downey, Trinity Maxfield, Macie Maxfield and Leo Schick; dear sister of Martha Deering, Linda Montgomery and Jeannie Keaton; our dear aunt, great aunt and friend. Services: A memorial celebration will be held at a later date . A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved