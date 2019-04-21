Harrell, Gloria Mae (nee Baer) born February 6, 1936 in St Louis MO to Alice and Jefferson Baer. Gloria passed to the loving hands of our Lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She is the mother of George Hames Jr. (wife Debbie), Deborah Smith (late husband Roger) and Karen Hargadine (husband Rick). Dear grandmother of seven. Dear great-grandmother of 10. Dear sister of Joyce Hennen. She is a member of the Crestwood Elks Lodge 2503. Services: A celebration of her life will be Sunday, April 28 at 2:00 p.m. at St Marks Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont Dr. Ballwin MO 63011. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019