Schwenck, Gloria Mae age 86, of O'Fallon, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in St. Peters, Missouri. She was born in Cuba, Missouri on October 8, 1932 to John and Gladys Everson (nee Treece). Gloria was dedicated to her family, a longtime member of St. John UCC and an active volunteer within her community. Gloria is survived by her children: Cheryl Willmann, Karen (Kevin) Morris, and John (Patti) Schwenck; grandchildren: Leslie (Patrick) Cavender, Daniel (Montana) Willmann, Stacey (Jon) Love, Sarah (Ryan) Skyles, Courtney Schwenck, Kelsey Schwenck, Tiffany (Adam) Stamper, Nicole Moore, and Beau Bailey; great-grandchildren: Trenton, Kaitlyn, and Colton Cavender, Alexandria Love, Nolan and Chase Stamper, and a host of other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Schwenck; parents, John and Gladys Everson. Services: Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ, 405 S. 5th St., St Charles, MO 63301. A funeral ceremony will be 11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow the service.

