Wall, Gloria Mae

of Chesterfield, Missouri passed away on January 18, 2020. Gloria was born in Allendale, Missouri on September 19, 1942. Her parents were Pearl Sullivan Wall and Robert Wall, and her stepmother was Sara Wall. Gloria pursued a successful career in human resources consulting, traveled extensively throughout the world, and was an active volunteer in the St. Louis community. She was well-read, sophisticated, elegant, and a loyal friend. She was a lifelong enthusiastic Cardinals and Mizzou fan, and sadly a former Rams fan. She was a doting mother to her dogs, Benji, Itsy, and Josh. She will be sorely missed by her cousin, honorary sister, and best friend, Marilyn Scaff, her adopted family, the Knarrs, by loving cousins and aunts and uncles, and by her devoted and much loved friends and neighbors.

Services: A memorial celebration of Gloria's life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Candicci's restaurant, 100 Holloway Rd., Ballwin, MO 63011. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Cardinals Care at Cardinalscare.org. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.