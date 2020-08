Shanahan, Gloria Marie

On August 10, 2020, Gloria Marie (Chapman) Shanahan passed away at the age of 71. A long-time resident of Richmond Heights, Gloria was the devoted wife of 50 years to James P. Shanahan. She was also a revered mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many and she will be missed dearly by all who knew her. A celebration of life will take place at a future date when all can fully participate.