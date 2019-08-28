St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
McCloskey, Gloria Patricia

(nee Wingbermuehle) 94, passed away Saturday, August, 24, 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the deceased Charles Jonah McCloskey (for 27 years). Beloved mother of Kevin (Marion), Mary (Thomas) Mooney, Thomas (Marie), Patricia (Stephen) Ray. Dear sister of Barbara O'Flynn. Beloved grandmother of 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, sister-in-law, aunt, godmother and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood on Friday, August 30 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass Saturday, August 31 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Kirkwood at 10:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria's memory to the St. Louis Chapter .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
