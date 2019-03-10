Hawkinson, Gloria Rotner Died peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the age of 90 years. Daughter of the late Henry and Dorothy Rotner. Gloria grew up in Chicago and graduated from Knox College in 1951. She married Ken Hawkinson and moved to St. Louis in the early 1960's. Following her divorce, Gloria earned her real estate brokers license and worked in the banking industry in Clayton for over 10 years. This allowed her to pursue her interest in real estate and she then began acquiring residential properties. She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her Private services were held. Memorials may be made to the , 9370 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019