Eickmeyer, Gloria Sue
(nee Gamblin), age 84 passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born on January 17, 1935 in Fisk, MO to the late Otto and Hazel Gamblin (nee Snider). Beloved wife of the late Raymond R. Eickmeyer. She is survived by her son Eric (Elizabeth Shands) Eickmeyer, two grandchildren, Melanie and Eric, Jr. all of Kirkwood, MO as well as a sister, Emmalou (James deceased) Campbell of Glendale, MO one nephew, Rodney (Alice) Campbell of Kendrick, ID and one niece, Cynthia Campbell of Columbia, MO, our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Gloria was the first female counselor in the Parkway School District in 1962. Later she went on to chair the Parkway West Guidance Department from its beginning in 1969 till 1985. She then finished her career as the chair of the Clayton High School Guidance Department in 1987. In retirement, she enjoyed attending horse racing at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, AR. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling the world and going on fishing trips with her husband.
Services: Private service held through Bopp Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kirkwood Athletic Association, 2377 Marshall Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122 or Parkway Alumni Association, 455 N. Woodsmill Rd., Chesterfield, MO 63017. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019