Portnoy, Gloria Yawitz March 23, 2019, in Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Leslie E. Portnoy. Dear mother of Mary Jane (Dr. Robert) Karp, Barbara (the late Dr. Stephen) Straus and Joan van Berg (Dr. Joel) Schulman. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Karp (Edward) Adrian, Joel Karp, Kate Straus, Julie (Adam) Straus Harris, Benjamin (Rachel) Straus, Elizabeth (Ryan) Lacey and Allison van Berg. Beloved great-grandmother of Elsa and Henry Adrian, Eli and Sophie Straus, Stephen and Ruth Straus Harris and Livia Lacey. Dear aunt, cousin, and friend. Services: Funeral service Tuesday, March 26, 11:00 a.m. at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery Mausoleum, 8430 Gravois Road. Visitation with Mrs. Portnoy's family beginning at 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Miriam Foundation, 501 Bacon Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63119, or to the . A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019