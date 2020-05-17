McGuire, Glorian Ditenhafer Glorian McGuire, 73, after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Grace Ditenhafer, and a brother and a sister. Survivors include John, her husband of 47 years, her three daughters, Angela Kehrman, Ellen (Bruce) Thelen, Julie (Darren) Hogg, and seven grandchildren, her sister, Grace Ditenhafer and her sister-in-law, Paula Milton. Before her illnesses restricted her activities, Glorian was an active community volunteer. She will be missed for her creativity and artistic abilities and her devotion to her daughters and grandchildren. Services: A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Additional details at StLouisCremation.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.