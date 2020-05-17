Glorian Ditenhafer McGuire
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glorian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGuire, Glorian Ditenhafer Glorian McGuire, 73, after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Grace Ditenhafer, and a brother and a sister. Survivors include John, her husband of 47 years, her three daughters, Angela Kehrman, Ellen (Bruce) Thelen, Julie (Darren) Hogg, and seven grandchildren, her sister, Grace Ditenhafer and her sister-in-law, Paula Milton. Before her illnesses restricted her activities, Glorian was an active community volunteer. She will be missed for her creativity and artistic abilities and her devotion to her daughters and grandchildren. Services: A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Additional details at StLouisCremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St. Louis Cremation
2135 Chouteau Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63103
(314) 241-8844
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved