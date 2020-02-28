Levinson, Goldie M.

98, passed away peacefully in Tampa, Florida at home

surrounded by loving family on February 26, 2020.

Goldie was born in St. Louis to Morris and Sara Zabrack. Goldie married her first love, Jackie Baskin, who lost his life in WWII. Dear wife of 57 years to the late Albert Levinson. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lillian Fishgoll (Eugene) Annie Bender (Sam) Esther Imber (Hyman), Dorothy Kaplan (Harry), Celia Pevnick (Joseph), and brothers Sam Zabrack (Lillian) and Harold Zabrack. Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Goldie is survived by her two children Howard Levinson, (Sharon) and Jan Segal, (Mal); her grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) Neisler, Jason (Heather) Levinson, Tom (Melissa) Miller, Danielle Grafman, Bryan (Christina) Segal, Scott Present, Sara (Adam) Kovalchik, Jeffrey Present, Melanie (Jonathan) Bowman, Aaron Levinson; and great-grandchildren, Connor, Meena, Courtney, Isabelle, Cassie, Grace, Jakey, Jossie, Julia, Ben, Beatrice, Will, Leah, Jackson, Simon.

Goldie had a zest for life. She loved raising her family St. Louis. She loved to laugh, talk about life, shop, and play games. Shabbat dinners were very special with her legendary chopped liver, brisket, and noodle kugel. Her favorites were reading, mahjong, with friends and playing gin rummy with her grandchildren.

Her family is forever grateful to the Covenant Place, where Goldie spent the last 17 years enjoying the company of great friends, both old and new.

Services: Graveside Service Sunday, March 1, 10 a.m. at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery, 1601 North and South Road. Memorial contributions preferred to Covenant Place, 8 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, 63146. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE