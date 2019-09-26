Wiss, Gordon Alan
September 22, 2019. Dear son of the late Max and Diana (nee Shulewitz) Wiss. Loving brother to Barbara Lichter (nee Wiss) and Mitchell (Ellen) Wiss; husband to Rae Lapides (nee Smith), Judy Foster, and Mary Wiss (nee Bracht); beloved father to Marnie (David) Wiss, Renee Sattazahn and Brian (Michelle) Richter and grandfather to Zach, Grant, Lily, Clayton and Emily. Memorial donations to the Peoria Hebrew Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund.
Services: Graveside service 10 a.m., Sept. 29, Peoria (IL) Hebrew Cemetery. www.thewiltonmortuary.com/obituaries/Gordon-A-Wiss?obId=7454582#/obituaryInfo