Gordon Alan Wiss (1939 - 2019)
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Peoria Hebrew Cemetery
Obituary
Wiss, Gordon Alan

September 22, 2019. Dear son of the late Max and Diana (nee Shulewitz) Wiss. Loving brother to Barbara Lichter (nee Wiss) and Mitchell (Ellen) Wiss; husband to Rae Lapides (nee Smith), Judy Foster, and Mary Wiss (nee Bracht); beloved father to Marnie (David) Wiss, Renee Sattazahn and Brian (Michelle) Richter and grandfather to Zach, Grant, Lily, Clayton and Emily. Memorial donations to the Peoria Hebrew Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund.

Services: Graveside service 10 a.m., Sept. 29, Peoria (IL) Hebrew Cemetery. www.thewiltonmortuary.com/obituaries/Gordon-A-Wiss?obId=7454582#/obituaryInfo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019
