Gordon Alaric Grundmann
1934 - 2020
Grundmann, Gordon Alaric 05/28/1934 - 05/07/2020 Gordon passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He passed peacefully in his sleep with his daughters, Ann and Amy, by his side. He was 85. A special thank you to the staff at Aberdeen for their loving care and support. Gordon was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from Washington University and worked as a project engineer for Monsanto for over 25 years. In 1957, he married the love of his life, Betty Jean Hagemann. After Betty's passing, Gordon was reacquainted with Judy Wolters at their WashU class reunion, and they enjoyed a loving relationship. Gordon enjoyed various sports, including tennis, golf, and ping-pong and had a passion for music. Gordon was also much loved by his Chautauqua community, where he will be remembered for his easy laughter and for creating a variety of musical and sporting events. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty, and his brother, Bill. Gordon is survived by his devoted friend and companion, Judy Wolters; children, Mark (Dr. Jan Nolta), Ann (Marty Griffin), Amy (John Hunter); his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Linda Hagemann; his grandchildren, Kate, Allison, Danny, and Rachel; and nieces and nephews, Bill, Barry, Bob, Brad, Kim, Blake, and Dan. Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Gordon's honor can be made to New Piasa Chautauqua or Trinity Lutheran Church in Kirkwood, MO. To leave a condolence, see Bopp Chapel's website.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
