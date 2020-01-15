Zobel, Gordon J.

Mon., Jan. 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Julie Zobel (nee Rohrbach); loving father and father-in-law of David (Wendy), Megan and Christine Zobel and Cassidy and Chase Taggart; dear grandfather of Luke and Barrett Zobel; dear son of Heinz (Joan) Zobel and Gerri Zobel; dear brother of Conrad (Joni) Zobel, Craig (Linda) Zobel and Annette (Bryan Hettenbach) Zobel; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home on Thur., Jan. 16 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Fri., Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. See www.osfuneralhomes.com for more details.