Gordon J. Zobel (1961 - 2020)
Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Obituary
Zobel, Gordon J.

Mon., Jan. 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Julie Zobel (nee Rohrbach); loving father and father-in-law of David (Wendy), Megan and Christine Zobel and Cassidy and Chase Taggart; dear grandfather of Luke and Barrett Zobel; dear son of Heinz (Joan) Zobel and Gerri Zobel; dear brother of Conrad (Joni) Zobel, Craig (Linda) Zobel and Annette (Bryan Hettenbach) Zobel; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home on Thur., Jan. 16 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Fri., Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. See www.osfuneralhomes.com for more details.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020
