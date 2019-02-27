Gordon Newton

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Newton.

Newton, Gordon Passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Beloved husband for 30 years of Carla Merollis Newton; dearest father of Carter C. and Camden L. Newton; dear son of Annelise Newton and the late Gordon Newton MD; dear brother of Christian Newton (Jill L.) and Peter Newton (Claire E.); dear son in law of Carl and Barbara Merollis; dear uncle of Taylor R., Rian P., Carlie R. and Cooper G. Newton. Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Ladue, 110 N. Warson Rd., at Ladue Rd., on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the Church following the service. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Gordon's memory to Trout Unlimited (tu.org) is appreciated. Condolences may be extended online at www.luptonchapel.com A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL

logo
Funeral Home
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.