Newton, Gordon Passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Beloved husband for 30 years of Carla Merollis Newton; dearest father of Carter C. and Camden L. Newton; dear son of Annelise Newton and the late Gordon Newton MD; dear brother of Christian Newton (Jill L.) and Peter Newton (Claire E.); dear son in law of Carl and Barbara Merollis; dear uncle of Taylor R., Rian P., Carlie R. and Cooper G. Newton. Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Ladue, 110 N. Warson Rd., at Ladue Rd., on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the Church following the service. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Gordon's memory to Trout Unlimited (tu.org) is appreciated. Condolences may be extended online at www.luptonchapel.com A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019