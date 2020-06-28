Grace and Richard Maskell
Maskell, Grace E. & Richard F.

Grace E. Maskell, (nee Veinfurt), 94, passed away from COVID-19 on May 6, 2020. Richard F. Maskell, 97, husband of 72 years, followed her to Heaven on May 15, 2020. Loving parents of Linda (Gary) Schlette and Richard K. (Kathy) Maskell; loving grandparents of Scott (Christi) Schlette, Erika Schlette, Mary Grace (Jose) Artiaga and Colleen (Matt) Wagener; loving great-grandparents of Lily and Milo Artiaga and Louis Wagener.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, July 22, 10 a.m. Interment with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks for Richard F. Maskell. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Humane Society of Missouri or the American Parkinson's Disease Association, St. Louis Chapter. Visitation Tuesday, July 21, 4-8 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
