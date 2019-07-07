Grace Barbaglia

Barbaglia, Grace (nee Catalano), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Chile Barbaglia; dear mother of Charlotte (Ken) Clark and Charlie (Barbara) Barbaglia; loving grandmother of Amy (Scott), Tim (Marie), Pam (Leland), Lori (Brian) and Anthony (Amanda); special great-grandmother of Brandon, Haley, Cameron, Tyler, Anthony, Jake, Vincent, Isla and Lorenza; deareast sister of Roy (Pat) Catalano and the late Anna Mae (Richard) Barbaglia; sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Services: Visitation Monday, July 8 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave. at Marconi, from 9:00 a.m. until the celebration of Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill. www.calcaterrafuneral.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019
