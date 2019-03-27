Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Beatrice (Biehl) Pflueger. View Sign

Pflueger (Biehl), Grace Beatrice (née Grimshaw), Died at home peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert Biehl and Val Pflueger; daughter of the late George and Florence (Crowley) Grimshaw; dear mother of Jane Colt, John (Pat), Mark (Julie), Matthew (Joann) Biehl; dear grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 6. She is survived by her siblings: Florence Coleman, Adelaide (Tom) Herrell, Helen (John) Meyer, Mary (Don) Rudisaile, Rosemary (Ron) Middleton, George (Marty), Cecelia and Virginia Grimshaw. Dear sister of the late Donald and Gerard Grimshaw and Georgia Crow. Services: A memorial service at Assumption Church, 4725 Mattis Rd., Friday, March 29, 10:00 a.m.

Pflueger (Biehl), Grace Beatrice (née Grimshaw), Died at home peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert Biehl and Val Pflueger; daughter of the late George and Florence (Crowley) Grimshaw; dear mother of Jane Colt, John (Pat), Mark (Julie), Matthew (Joann) Biehl; dear grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 6. She is survived by her siblings: Florence Coleman, Adelaide (Tom) Herrell, Helen (John) Meyer, Mary (Don) Rudisaile, Rosemary (Ron) Middleton, George (Marty), Cecelia and Virginia Grimshaw. Dear sister of the late Donald and Gerard Grimshaw and Georgia Crow. Services: A memorial service at Assumption Church, 4725 Mattis Rd., Friday, March 29, 10:00 a.m. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019

