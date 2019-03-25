Dedert, Grace (nee Scholz) age 88, of Edwardsville, formerly St. Louis & Kennett, MO. on Mar 22, 2019. Survived by daughters, Susan Pate, Judith (Douglas) Bryan, Denise (Eugene) Schoeneweis, and Rebecca Dedert; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother, Ronald (Joann) Scholz; and sister-in-law, Bonnie. Preceded in death by her parents, Edmond Louis and Marian (Crook) Scholz, husband, Donald A. Dedert, Step mother Hilda Scholz, and brother Daniel. Services 2:30 p.m. Wed. Mar. 27 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Visitation from 1:00 to 2:30 Wed. at the funeral home. Interment Sunset Hill Cemetery. Memorials to .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019