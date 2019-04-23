Poynter, Grace Mary a lifelong resident of St. Louis passed peacefully on April, 22nd 2019 at the age of 89. Grace Poynter was born Grace Bartolotta in St. Louis on June 24, 1929 to Anne and Andrew Bartolotta. She was one of three children that include her twin sister, Felicia Biondo and her late, older brother, James Bartolotta. Grace was raised in a traditional Italian family in a St. Louis neighborhood of Botanical near Forest Park surrounded by a large extended family. Grace is survived by her four children; Gayle Poynter, Ron & (Rebecca Noah) Poynter, Rich & (Margaret) Poynter, Annette & (John) Yearwood; her grandchildren, Sammy & Serena Cuomo; and her great grandson, Benji Poynter. Grace was a devote Catholic and had close friends at church and within her prayer group. She was friendly, outgoing, kindhearted and generous to all. Grace was preceded by and will be joined in Spirit with her late husband, Richard E. Poynter; grandson, Christopher Seth Poynter; brother, Jim & (Marianne) Bartolotta, niece, Nancy Bartolotta and nephew, Andrew Biondo. Services: Kutis Funeral Home 10151 Gravois, St. Louis. Visitation Wednesday April 24th from 4:00 pm - to 8:00 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John Paul II (formerly St. George) Church on Thursday, April 25th at 12:30 pm followed by burial at Jefferson Barracks Veterans Cemetery at 1:45 pm. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary