Weber, Grace Thea
entered the Church Triumphant on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 79. She was born April 25, 1940 in Buffalo, New York, to the Rev. Dr. Leslie and Wanda Weber and was baptized at the congregation her father served. She attended Eastern High School, Baltimore, Maryland, Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, Indiana, and received a Master's Degree from St. Louis University. She was an honored teacher, a world traveler, a supporter of the arts, an active member of the church, a strong advocate for caring programs in the community, and a faithful friend with a generous heart. She is survived by siblings Barbara Sommer and Carol (Robert) Chapman of Baltimore; Leslie (Jeannie), of Mt. Prospect, Illinois; and Paul (Florence Jowers) of Staunton, Virginia; as well as by nine nieces and nephews and twelve grandnieces and grandnephews.
Services: Visitation will be held at St. Thomas-Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 3980 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Sunset Hills, on Saturday, February 8, 10 a.m. with the funeral at 11 a.m. Memorials may be given to: St. Thomas-Holy Spirit Lutheran Church; International Partners in Mission; Feed My People; and Endowment Fund, Pi Chapter Delta Kappa Gamma. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020