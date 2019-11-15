St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Price, Grant

On Thursday, November 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Laithene M. Price (nee Crenshaw); dear father of Tracy (Dave) Fiebig and late Jim Price; dear grand- father of Al (Denise) Busiek, Zach Fiebig, Morgan Fiebig, Jake Price, Luke Price, Gary Price and Tina Turner; dear great-grandfather of Ryan and AJ Busiek.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, November 18 at 12:30 p.m. Inter- ment J.B. National

Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Backstoppers. Visitation Sunday, 12-3 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019
