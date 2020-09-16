Marecek, Greg J.

Asleep in Jesus Sunday, September 13, 2020. Beloved husband of 45 years to Helen Marecek (nee Boscia); loving father of John (Stacie) Marecek, Leslie (Jim) Thomas, and Jennifer Marecek; dearest grandpa of Alea, Riley, and Izzy Marecek, Molly, Natalie, and Emily Thomas; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens, 8749 Watson Rd., Friday September 18, 10:00 am. Interment Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens. Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel Thursday, 4:00 to 8:00 PM.