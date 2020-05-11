Gregory A. Chellis
1958 - 2020
Chellis, Gregory A. fortified with Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Beloved son of the late Donald Chellis and the late Geraldine Chellis (nee Costenson); dear brother of Dawn (Calvin) Sweeney, Jeff (Renee) Chellis and Michael (Tina) Chellis; loving uncle of Rachel Appie, Dr. David Broome, Nicole, James, Hailey and Anna Chellis; great uncle of Claire, Connor, Noah, Jacob and the late Carson. Services: Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at schrader.com.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Dawn and Calvin Sweeney
Family
May 11, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Mike, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Lou Chiodini
Friend
