Chellis, Gregory A. fortified with Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Beloved son of the late Donald Chellis and the late Geraldine Chellis (nee Costenson); dear brother of Dawn (Calvin) Sweeney, Jeff (Renee) Chellis and Michael (Tina) Chellis; loving uncle of Rachel Appie, Dr. David Broome, Nicole, James, Hailey and Anna Chellis; great uncle of Claire, Connor, Noah, Jacob and the late Carson. Services: Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at schrader.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 11, 2020.