Ott, Gregory A. "Greg"

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Tues., Sept. 10, 2019; beloved husband of Mary F. Ott (nee Hausladen); dear father and father-in-law of Jim (Kristin) Ott, Michelle (John) Tindira, Christie (Kris) Staszcuk, Cyndi (Kevin) Poelker, Jon (Erin) Ott, Jason (Margaret) Ott; dear grandfather of Will, Lily, Gracie, Weston, Julia, Ben, Max, Zeke, Sebastian, Reese, Barrett, Millie, Xavier, Auggie, Magdalene and Gabriel; dear brother of Gary (Mary), David (Susan), Mark (Jan) Ott and the late Stephen Ott; dear brother-in-law of Theresa Brekrus; our dear uncle, great-uncle, Godfather, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Tues., Sept. 17, 9:15 a.m. to Incarnate Word Church for 9:45 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Down Syndrome Association of St. Louis. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Monday.

