Vogelweid, Gregory A. January 31, 1944 - May 20, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend of Maggie (O'Shaughnessy) for 50 years; cherished father and father-in-law of Matthew (Andrea Thomas) Vogelweid, Megan (Don) Bergin, and Andrew Vogelweid; loving grandfather of Madeline and Alex Vogelweid, Lauren and Gabby Bergin, and Emma Vogelweid; dear brother of Raymond and Annemary Vogelweid (de- ceased), Barbara Vogelweid, and Norma Vogelweid; dear brotherin-law of John and Barbara O'Shaughnessy, uncle and great- uncle. Best friend to Jay McGillick and Dennis Saunders. Greg succumbed to Acute Myeloid Leukemia and donated his body to St. Louis University. He truly had a servant heart, sharing his time and talents with many organizations and may be best remembered for his love of Maggie and his family, theatre, good wine, a cold beer, and his dapper clothing, as well as Zumba and multiple classes at the Kirkwood YMCA, 26 years given to St. Patrick Center, his commitment to the St. Regis, and his love of the College Church. Service: Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 31 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier (College) Church, 3628 Lindell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick Center, 800 N. Tucker Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63101.

