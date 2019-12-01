Cordes, Gregory August

was granted Eternal Rest on Nov. 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Rekart) for 51 years; dear father of Jane (Mark) Schwendeman and Carol (Brad) Hanson; proud grandfather of Jonathan (Ashley) Schwendeman, Michael Schwendeman, Emily (Brian) Woods, and David, Drew, and Matthew Hanson; adored great-grandfather of Jack. Corporal in the US Army, Korean War. Donated body to SLU Medical School.

Services: Memorial Mass Sat., Dec. 14 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Brentwood at 10 a.m. Visitation afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary Magdalen. For more information, visit www.k-brothers.com KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS