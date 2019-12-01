Gregory August Cordes

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory August Cordes.
Service Information
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
St. Louis, MO
63144
(314)-962-0601
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
Brentwood, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cordes, Gregory August

was granted Eternal Rest on Nov. 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Rekart) for 51 years; dear father of Jane (Mark) Schwendeman and Carol (Brad) Hanson; proud grandfather of Jonathan (Ashley) Schwendeman, Michael Schwendeman, Emily (Brian) Woods, and David, Drew, and Matthew Hanson; adored great-grandfather of Jack. Corporal in the US Army, Korean War. Donated body to SLU Medical School.

Services: Memorial Mass Sat., Dec. 14 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Brentwood at 10 a.m. Visitation afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary Magdalen. For more information, visit www.k-brothers.com KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.