Vatterott, Gregory B.

Devoted husband of 54 years to Susan, beloved father to Elizabeth Wimpress, Greg Jr. (Christie), Annie Bailey (Ty) and Papa to James, Chloe, Faye, Gus, Gregory III, Lane, Dolan and Courtney.

Greg passed away August 5th with his wife at his side, after a near 40-year journey with heart disease. Never complaining about his condition, or its limitations, he lived his life to the fullest. One of 17 children, he is survived by his sisters Kathleen, Catherine, Susan, Genny, Winnie, Claire, Betty, and his brothers John, Chris and Bob. He was predeceased by his sisters Mary Jane, Patricia, Peggy, Martha, Mary Ann and his brother Charles.

Born August 7th, 1942 to Gregory and Patricia (Dolan) Vatterott, and later adopted by Charles Vatterott after the untimely death of his father Gregory, Greg attended Our Lady of Pillar, Chaminade, Campion Jesuit boarding school, St. Louis University Undergraduate and Law School, and UMKC for Masters of Law.

After practicing law and upon the passing of his adopted father Charles, Greg joined CF Vatterott in 1973 as President of the family firm founded in 1919, and was most recently Chairman.

Greg had a deep commitment to his family, possessed a strong moral compass, and was an excellent example of service to his others. Greg was very active in the St. Louis Civic and Catholic communities during his life. He served as Board Chair of PBS Channel 9, Director of Fontbonne University, member of the Archdiocesan Finance Committee, Board member of United Way, Chairman of St. Anselm Parish Council, President of the St. Louis HBA, Life Director of the NAHB, on the boards of RISE Community Development, SLACO, and Director of the Catholic Commission on Housing.

His strong belief in the equality and goodness of all was manifested throughout his professional career. Believing that everyone deserves a safe and secure home, Greg was very active in affordable housing efforts. He led the redevelopment of many City of St. Louis neighborhoods, including Gas Light Square, the Gate District, and the West End area. He also created many new home communities throughout Greater St Louis. Among his many accolades and awards was the Congressional Gold Medal he received for participating in the freedom marches in Selma, Ala. in 1965.

Greg loved spending time with his family, traveling, golfing (goofy bets anyone?), and playing cards. He was humble and possessed a deep faith in his God and Savior Jesus Christ. Though he could be very serious, he was the funniest person he knew, as Greg's humor and contagious laugh were known by many and will be missed by all.

Services: Current COVID regulations will be followed. Visitation Kriegshauser Mortuary-West 9450 Olive Blvd Wed., August 12, 4-8pm. Funeral Mass St. Anselm 530 S. Mason Rd 63141 Thurs, August 13, 11am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to RISE Community Development at www.Risestl.org

Condolences at www.kriegshausermortuary.com