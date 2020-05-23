Burns, Gregory Emanuel 91, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Dearest brother of Jeanne (nee Burns) Smith, the late Robert Burns, and the late Mary (nee Burns) Auer; beloved uncle and wonderful friend to many from the old neighborhood, USPS, and Fairmont Park where Greg retired after many years of service. Greg was a United States Army Veteran and a lifelong Cardinals Baseball fan. He was a graduate of Central High School and completed 2 years at Harris Stowe University. Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: JDRF, PO BOX 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920. Services: A memorial gathering is being planned for the Fall of 2020.