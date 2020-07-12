1/1
Gregory Goodman
1950 - 2020
Goodman, Gregory

Gregory Goodman took his final breaths holding the hands of his wife and daughter on the evening of July 4th, 2020 in his home in Edina, MN.

Greg was born in Memphis, TN on December 13, 1950 to Elizabeth Goodman (Murphy), and Charles Goodman, and siblings Patricia Karle (Goodman) and Richard Goodman.

A life-long learner, Greg earned his Bachelors ('73) and Masters ('74) in Education from The Ohio State University, and his Doctorate in Education, Change Management ('77) from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Greg focused his career in Ethics, Compliance, Leadership Development, and Process Improvement.

Greg was a family man. He always had a dog by his side. He loved travelling, going to Ireland with family, attending a Mass at the Vatican given by Pope Francis, and spending 40+ summers in Door County, WI.

He is preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, and sister-in-law Mary. He is survived by his wife Colleen, daughter Megan, son-in-law Joey, and grandchildren Louis (5) and Adella (3), brother Rick Goodman (Dot), brothers-in-law Bob Cosentino (Mary) and John Cosgrove (Maggie) and many nephews and nieces.

An intimate funeral service was held at the Washburn-McReavy chapel in Hopkins, MN on July 10th, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Animal Humane Society, Friends of Wisconsin State Parks, or the Visitation Academy of St. Louis.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
