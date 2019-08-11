St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
Hartmann, Gregory J.

Went home to be with the Lord on Fri., August 9, 2019. Dear husband of the late Betty J. Hartmann (nee Whitson); dear father of Dr. John Hartmann (Rosine Ciaccio), Greg Hartmann (Jane Rich), Joni (Bill Coplin), Terese (Frank) Pounds, Andrea (Vern) Keller, Timothy Hartmann, Mary (George) Chopin, Susie (Jeff) Kaznica; dear grandfather of John II, Michael, Paul, Mary, Katie, Nathan, Eric, Jonielle, Emily, Alyssa, Francis, Tim, Sam, Elisabeth, Joseph, Nicholas, Rebekah, Matthew, Gregory, Ellen, Rachel, David, Audrey, Amy, James, Maggie, Lily and the late Jeremy; dear great-grandfather of Anja, Antonio, Penelope, Angel, Rosalie, Leonie, Viktor and two more on the way; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Memorial Contributions to Monastery of St. Clare, 200 Marycrest Dr., St. Louis, MO 63129.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, August 13, 9:30 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
