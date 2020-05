Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Gregory's life story with friends and family

Thomas, Gregory J. Sr. Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Visitation Thursday, May 21, 3-8 p.m. with service Friday, May 22, 11 a.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.



