Gregory "Duke" Janson Jr.

Obituary
Janson, Gregory Jr. "Duke"

Mon., Jan. 20, 2020. Dear son of late Gregory and Emma Janson Sr.; father of Dawn Edwards; grandfather of Nickolas, Max, Erick, Dylan Ambos; brother of Ben (Eleanor) Janson, Pat (late Lambert) Roy, Father Cris Janson S.M., Ray (Mary Ellen) Janson, Mike (Maureen) Janson, Juanita (Michael) Scherrer, Steve (Mary) Janson, Harold (Cathy Devof) Janson, Gerald (Beth) Janson, Dwight (Bonnie) Janson and late Tim Janson, Dan Janson, Mark (Maureen) Janson; Donations to the . Duke was a former resident of Nashville, TN, employed by Yellow Freight Tucking for 28 years and a 10 year veteran of U.S. Coast Guard.

Services: Visitation at Fey Funeral Home on Thurs., Jan. 23 from 4-8 p.m., then on Fri., Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Burial following at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020
