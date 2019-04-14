Haefner, Gregory Lawrence was born May 1, 1941 and went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 5, 2019. A loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin. Preceded in death by his parents Ray and Viola Haefner, his sister Patsy Bommarito Morell, and his brother Tom Haefner. Greg leaves behind his loving wife and best friend of 53 years Jane (nee Murray) Haefner; four children; Mike, Mark (Alyson), Bob (Jen) Haefner, and Paula (Shafiq) Islam; 16 grandchildren; Aaron, Christopher, Sean, Brigid, Benjamin, Mary Catherine, Braden, Thomas, Caoilainn, Eliana, Genevieve, Julia Bernadette, Francine, Charlie, Sabrina, and Chloe; sister Carol O'Brien (late Emmett); sistersin-law; Sister Bonnie Murray, CSJ and Pat Haefner, and brotherin-law Andre Morell. Greg donated his body to St. Louis University Medical School. Services: A Memorial Mass is scheduled at St. Bernadette's Church (68 Sherman Rd) on July 6 at 11 a.m. preceded by visitation starting at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019