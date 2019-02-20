Price, Gregory Lee 67 years young, of Florissant, was called to Heaven on Feb 12. Greg was retired from National Geospatial Intelligence Agency. He is survived by his wife Barbara, son Thomas and fiancée Katie Dean, sister Candy, brother Roger, nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins. He has been embraced in Heaven by his parents, sister Sherry and nephew Michael. Services: Friends may call on Saturday, Feb 23 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, IL from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Memorial services will be Saturday, Feb 23 at 11:30 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Greg's memory to .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019