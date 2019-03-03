Boyer, Gregory P. Jr. Surrounded by his loving family, Greg passed peacefully on February 28, 2019. He was 81 years old. Greg leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 56 years, Sara Boyer (nee Awalt); his son G.P. and wife, Jennifer (nee Mills), and his daughter Brigette and husband Tom McMillin; his six loving grandchildren Gregory, Mitchell and Olivia Boyer, and Molly, Caitlin and Grace McMillin. He was predeceased by his parents Gregory and Edna Boyer. Greg was the consummate gentleman and a devoted husband, who adored his wife, loved his children and thought the world of his grandchildren. He always put his family first and enjoyed his passions for soccer, college sports and bass fishing. His generosity and friendship touched the lives of many. Greg was a proud graduate of St. Louis University High School and St. Louis University. He was well loved and will be missed by many. May heaven's lakes be calm and fully stocked. A special thanks to the merciful and compassionate nurses, doctors and staff at Evelyn's House who lovingly cared for Greg on his journey home to the Lord and to peace. Services: Visitation will be held Thursday, March 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. His funeral will be celebrated on Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Pillar Church, 401 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, 63131. The family requests that charitable donations be made in his memory to St. Louis University High School (4970 Oakland Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110). Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary