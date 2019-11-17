St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church
Strnad, Gregory R.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, November 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Carla Strnad (nee Skapik); loving father of Lauren (Matt) Reynolds, Kara (Matty) Jung and Jared Strnad; dear grandfather of Madison and Avery Reynolds; dear son of Marie and the late Jerry Strnad; dear brother of Donna Courte; dear son-in-law of Agnes Skapik; dear uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, godfather and friend.

Services: Funeral From KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, November 19, 9:15 a.m. to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Sokol Camp (Sokolstl.org) or appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019
