Strnad, Gregory R.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, November 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Carla Strnad (nee Skapik); loving father of Lauren (Matt) Reynolds, Kara (Matty) Jung and Jared Strnad; dear grandfather of Madison and Avery Reynolds; dear son of Marie and the late Jerry Strnad; dear brother of Donna Courte; dear son-in-law of Agnes Skapik; dear uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, godfather and friend.
Services: Funeral From KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, November 19, 9:15 a.m. to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Sokol Camp (Sokolstl.org) or appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019