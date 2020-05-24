Myers, Gregory Robert 79, passed 5/14/20. He leaves his children, Pamela, Steve, Kathryn, & Jennifer, 14 grandchildren & friends. Graduated Washington University (BSIE), served in USAF 2nd Lt., Honorably Discharged. Services: Services with Military Honors in Phoenix, AZ will be held at later date and announced on this memorial page. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/mesa-az/gregory-myers-9183919
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.